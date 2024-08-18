New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hunt: Showdown 1896 PC System Requirements

Check the system requirements of Hunt: Showdown 1896 to make sure your PC can handle the latest version of CryEngine.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Crytek
Crytek’s latest first-person shooter undergone a dramatic change, upgrading to a new title, Hunt: Showdown 1896, as well as a brand new verrsion of the CryEngine. Before you take the plunge into this wild world of hunting monsters and players, it’s a good idea to make sure your PC is up to scratch with the system requirements, because it can be quite demanding.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 PC system requirements

In the event you weren’t playing video games in 2008, you might not know about Crytek’s previous PC-melting game, Crysis, and now all these years later, the CryEngine is pushing gamer’s PCs to the limits once again with the Hunt: Showdown 1896 PC system requirments.

A Hunter points a revolver, another Hunter behind him covers his back

Source: Crytek

It’s worth noting that both the Minimum and Recommended system requirements for Hunt: Showdown 1896 require a 64-bit processor and operating system, so if you’re running 32-bit, you’re out of luck. Even the minimum requirements alone are quite demanding with suggestions of a CPU being either an Intel 7th Gen or a Ryzen 5 2600. 

Hunt: Showdown 1896 PC system requirements
Minium Recommended
OS Windows 10 64 bit Windows 10 64 bit
CPU Intel CPU 7th Gen 7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel CPU 8th Gen 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2700
RAM 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM
GPU NVIDIA GTX 1650 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, with a minimum of 4GB of VRAM RTX 2060 Super / AMD 6600 XT, with a minimum of 8GB of VRAM
HDD 75 GB 75 GB
DirectX Version 12 Version 12

Here is Hunt: Showdown's previous PC system requirements. This gives a good indication of how far the game has come since it hit Steam early access back in 2018.

Hunt: Showdown Minimum System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 7 64bit
  • Processor: Intel i5 @ 2.7GHz (6th Generation) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 TI or AMD Radeon R9370
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible audio card
  • Additional Notes: Best experienced with headphones

Hunt: Showdown Recommended System Requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64 bit
  • Processor: Intel i5 @ 3.2 GHz (6th Generation) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 390X
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX compatible audio card
  • Additional Notes: Best experienced with headphones

This should hopefully solidify whether or not your PC requires an upgrade in order to run Hunt: Showdown 1896 at an ideal graphical intensity. Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a major new direction for the game, as this update dropped the previous generation of consoles and dramatically improvesd the game's visuals with the CryEngine 5.11 upgrade. Make sure you check out our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more information about this fantastic update.

