Monster Hunter World - All Monsters A look at all the monsters you can hunt in Monster Hunter World, including all the monsters found in the Iceborne DLC.

Monster Hunter World is here and it's brought with it all sorts of monsters and beasts for the intrepid players to hunt, slay, or perhaps capture. Though you can't fight all the monsters at the beginning of the game, they will make themselves known as you progress through the story. But for those who want to see what lies ahead, we've got all monsters in Monster Hunter World listed.

All monsters in Monster Hunter World

There are dozens of monster in Monster Hunter World, and they're split into several different groups. The large monsters are the major "bosses" in the game, and hunting them rewards you with new weapon and armor materials. Small monsters are there to populate the world, some of them are non-hostile while others will attack you on sight. Then there is the endemic life consisting of different bugs and little creatures that can be found scattered around the various areas. You can capture these and use them as decorations in your private room!

Large monsters

As mentioned above, large monsters make up the main targets you’ll be hunting during your time in Monster Hunter World. These monsters have large health pools, various attack patterns, and most of them can be captured for greater rewards. Knowing the weaknesses of large monsters is important if you want to be effective when taking them down, especially if you’re struggling against some of the late-game beasts. There are a few unconfirmed large monsters, specifically: Lunastra, Ososhi Kirin, and Alatreon.

Great Jagras – Fanged Wyvern

The Great Jagras is one of the first monsters you’re going to encounter in Monster Hunter World. This lizard calls the Ancient Forest its home, and is a simple beast to hunt.

Kulu-Ya-Ku – Bird Wyvern

The Kulu-Ya-Ku is found in Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste, and uses a rock as a weapon to both attack and block.

Pukei-Pukei – Bird Wyvern

The Pukei-Pukei belongs to the Ancient Forest, and the Wildspire Waste as part of a one-time quest.

Barroth – Brute Wyvern

Calling the Wildspire Waste home is the brute wyvern, the Barroth. This creature uses mud to change its defences and vulnerabilities, so be prepared to have your element attack type nullified.

Jyuratodus – Piscine Wyvern

Another large monster in Monster Hunter World that called the Wildspire Waste home is the Jyuratodus, one of the only piscine wyvern in the game.

Tobi-Kadachi – Fanged Wyvern

A beautiful creature by all accounts, the Tobi-Kadachi is found in the upper branches of the Ancient Forest.

Anjanath – Brute Wyvern

Probably one of the first major hurdles in Monster Hunter World is when players are tasked with killing the Anjanath. This monsters is native to the Ancient Forest and is extremely ferocious.

Rathian – Flying Wyvern

The Rathian can be found slinking around the Ancient Forest, especially up near its nest at the top of the tree. It’s also located in the Wildspire Waste, on the western side of the map.

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku – Bird Wyvern

This frustrating bird wyvern is located in the Coral Highlands. The Tzitzi-Ya-Ku uses the fins on its head to blind everything in a cone in front of it.

Paolumu – Flying Wyvern

Taking on the appearance of a fluffy bat, the Paolumu is native to the Coral Highlands.

Great Girros – Fanged Wyvern

The Great Girros slinks around the Rotten Vale, typically among a pack of smaller Girros. Be aware of its paralysis attack, as it will leave you incredibly vulnerable to attack.

Radobaan – Brute Wyvern

The rolley-poley Radobaan lives in the Rotten Vale and covers itself in bones and spikes to protect itself. Smash this makeshift armor to gain access to its weaker flesh.

Legiana – Flying Wyvern

Another flying wyvern, this time the pretty Legiana. You’ll find this large monster flying around the Coral Highlands. It might be a good idea to bring the Glider Mantle with you, as making a quick trip to the top of the map is essential if you want to trap it.

Odogaron – Fanged Wyvern

The Odogaron offers another spike in difficult, but thankfully it is extremely susceptible to paralysis attacks. You can find this toothy monsters in the Coral Highlands and in the Rotten Vale.

Rathalos – Flying Wyvern

Not to be confused with the Rathian, the Rathalos is also native to the Ancient Forest, but it takes on a red hue as opposed to green.

Diablos – Flying Wyvern

Yet another difficulty spike comes with this monsters, with many players struggling to kill the Diablos the first time around. You’ll discover this hulking monstrosity stomping around the Wildspire Waste.

Zorah Magdaros – Elder Dragon

The biggest monster in the game, the Zorah Magdaros. This Elder Dragon has no habitat and can only be farmed as part of the main story or when it appears every-so-often as an optional quest.

Dodogama – Fanged Wyvern

It might look a bit cute, but the Dodogama is a powerful monster to face. You’ll find this lava-belching beast in the Elder’s Recess.

Pink Rathian – Flying Wyvern

A variation of the Rathian is the Pink Rathian, called that because of its pink color (surprise!). You can find the Pink Rathian in the Wildspire Waste as well as the Coral Highlands.

Bazelgeuse – Flying Wyvern

The Bazelgeuse goes where it pleases and destroys whoever it wants. This giant flying wyvern is home to all five locations: Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, and Elder’s Recess.

Lavasioth – Piscine Wyvern

One of the few piscine wyverns in Monster Hunter World, the Lavasioth is found in the lower lava-filled area of the Elder’s Recess and is one of the monsters you must sight in the Elder’s Recess.

Uragaan – Brute Wyvern

Another rolley-poley monsters in Monster Hunter World is the Uragaan. This large monster is found in the Elder’s Recess and is easily tracked by looking for its pocked markings.

Azure Rathalos – Flying Wyvern

The Azure Rathalos is, surprise, a blue-ish version of the formidable Rathalos that is found in the Elder’s Recess.

Nergigante – Elder Dragon

If you haven’t yet faced this beastly monster, prepare for an epic fight. Killing the Nergigante is no small feat, it’s large, fast, and can very easily one-shot most hunters. You’ll find this thorny devil in the Elder’s Recess, enjoying being an apex monster. Because it is an Elder Dragon, it cannot be trapped, meaning every type of trap is useless against it.

Kushala Daora – Elder Dragon

Black Diablos – Flying Wyvern

Teostra – Elder Dragon

Vaal Hazak – Elder Dragon

Xeno’jiiva – Elder Dragon

Kirin – Elder Dragon

Deviljho – Brute Wyvern

Small Monsters

Small monsters in Monster Hunter World consist of the creatures you’ll find walking around the various areas. These monsters do not pose much of a challenge and or often found in groups.

Aptonoth – Ancient Forest

Jagras – Ancient Forest

Mernos – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Vespod – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Mosswine – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale

Apceros – Wildspire Waste

Kestodon – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Noios – Wildspire Waste

Gajau – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Kelbi – Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands

Raphinos – Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale

Shamos – Coral Highlands

Girros – Rotten Vale

Hornetaur – Rotten Vale

Gastodon – Elder’s Recess

Barnos – Elder’s Recess

Endemic Life

Endemic life refers to anything that isn’t a large or small monster. These little creatures are found all over the different areas, and each of them can be caught using the net tool in order to decorate your private room.

Terrestrial Life

Shepherd Hare – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Foreset Gekko – Ancient Forest

Wildspire Gekko – Wildspire Waste

Gloom Gekko – Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Vaporonid – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Scavantula – Rotten Vale

Revolture – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Blissbill – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Dung Beetle – Wildspire Waste

Bomb Beetle – Elder’s Recess

Paratoad – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Sleeptoad – Coral Highlands

Nitrotoad – Elder’s Recess

Wiggler – Coral Highlands

Carrier Ant – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale

Tyrant Hopper – Rotten Vale

Iron Helmcrab – Wildspire Waste

Emerald Helmcrab – Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale

Aquatic Life

Climbing Joyperch – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Pink Parexus – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Burst Arowana – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Bomb Arowana – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Andangler – Coral Highlands

Whetfish – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Gastronome Tuna – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Goldenfry – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Sushifish – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Gunpowderfish – Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Airborne Life

Cobalt Flutterfly – Ancient Forest

Omenfly – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Augurfly – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Scalebat – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Elegant Coralbird – Coral Highlands

Dapper Coralbird – Coral Highlands

Vigorwasp – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands

Giant Vigorwasp – Ancient Forest

Flying Meduso – Coral Highlands

Flashfly – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Treetop Life

Wooldland Pteryx – Ancient Forest

Hercudrome – Ancient Forest

Gold Hercudrome – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste

Prism Hercudrome – Ancient Forest, Wildspire Waste, Coral Highlands, Rotten Vale, Elder’s Recess

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne monsters

Hoarfrost Reach introduces players to a new area, new materials, and a ton of new monsters to take on. While we’ve already covered the monsters in the base Monster Hunter World experience, it’s time to dive in and take a look at all the new monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. There are a slew of new creatures to slay, so let’s get started.

Beotodus

The first beasty that you’ll face off against in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, this Piscine Wyvern loves to barrel through the deep snow, hiding its body from Hunters. It’s a tough battle, especially for one of the first you’ll undertake in the DLC, so make sure you’re ready to go when you face off against this monster. The Beotodus has several moves—all of which is telegraphs quite a bit if you pay attention. The big thing to watch out for here is the Beotodus’ ice attacks, which can inflict Iceblight. We’ve put together a guide to the Beotodus’ weaknesses and ailments, so make sure you check that out for any additional help.

Banbaro

The next big baddie on our list is Banbaro. This massive Brute Wyvern features a large pair of horns on its head, and it can often be found picking up trees, boulders, and other debris around the battlefield to use as weapons. If you’re planning on taking on Banbaro, make sure you bring a ton of potions and prepare for a lot of dodging. For more info be sure to check out our Banbaro weaknesses guide.

Tigrex

The Tigrex is the next monster on our list. Thanks to its unique design, this Flying Wyvern is one fun beast to face off against. Make sure to watch for its deafening roar, which can stun Hunters who aren’t expecting it. You’ll also find that this beast has a bad habit of using its tail to attack, so try to focus on taking down that body part as quickly as possible. You can also check out our Tigrex weaknesses guide if you’re having any additional trouble with this creature.

Brachydios

This fan-favorite makes quite an explosive re-entry into the series thanks to its massive fists, which pack one powerful punch. Make sure you’re dodging and avoiding the barreling attacks that the Brachydios puts out, as it can easily cart the most agile of Hunters should you get too cocky. Take your time whittling down this beast’s health and be sure to read up on the Brachydios weaknesses and ailments for an even greater advantage.

Nargacuga

This Flying Wyvern is most well known for its heavy resistance to Water and it’s often found wandering around the Coral Highlands and Ancient Forest. If you’re planning on taking on the Nargacuga, you’re going to want to bring along several things like Explosive Barrels and even Screamer Pods. Because this beast is sensitive to loud sounds, you can often disrupt its powerful stealth-based attacks with a well-place Screamer Pod shot.

Rajang

This Fanged Beast is probably the most aggressive monster you’ll come across in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. With a high resistance to Fire, Thunder, and Dragon, you’re going to want to bring along some Ice-based gear, as the Rajang won’t stop hitting until it goes down for good. Watch its body and be sure to dodge out of the way when it attacks.

Glavenus

Next up on our list is the Glavenus. This Brute Wyvern might not look like much with it’s T-rex design, but we assure you the Glavenus isn’t in the mood for jokes. With a powerful tail that it often uses like a sword, the Glavenus will do anything it can to bring down unsuspecting Hunters. Be sure to pay careful attention to its tail and its mouth, as it will often spit out fireball attacks in an attempt to turn its prey into ashes.

Zinogre

When it comes to monsters, Zinogre is one tough beasty. Not only does this Fanged Wyvern feature a strong set of Thunder-based attacks, but it often uses the full weight of its body to charge at Hunters, knocking them down so that it can attack them in quick succession. You’ll find that ranged combat is best in this instance, so make sure you prepare yourself properly before heading out to hunt the Zinogre on your own.

Barioth

As one of the most iconic monsters in the Monster Hunter series, fans will no doubt be overjoyed to see Barioth make an appearance in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Using its front claws, the Barioth often slides quickly around the arena, striking at players with its long tail and sharp teeth to attack Hunters. Be prepared for a fun fight when you come across this baddie, and make sure you bring lots of Nullberries to help negate the Iceblight that it can inflict. For more info on the Barioth, be sure to check out our Barioth weaknesses and ailments guide.

Namielle

A Water-based variation of Iceborne’s Elder Dragon Velkhana, Namielle is a beast to be reckoned with. This massive monster uses squid-like appendages to strike at Hunters, so make sure you’re ready to dodge out of the way when it turns to target you. You’re going to have your hands full with this beast, so be sure to send out an SOS, or bring along a party if you plan on going hunting for the Namielle.

Velkhana

The big baddie of the DLC, Velkhana is another great addition to the pool of Elder Dragons available in Monster Hunter World. With a traditional visual design, this Ice-based monster uses spikes to drive its enemies back. It will also hover above the arena, just out of reach of melee-based Hunters, where it uses its tail to strike back against any who get too close. Bring friends and items for this one. You’re going to need them.

Yian Garuga

The last monster on our list for Iceborne, Yian Garuga is a Bird Wyvern that uses its club-like tail to strike at foes from afar. You’ll also find that this beast is covered in sharp spikes, making it quite a worthy adversary to go up against. Of course, you’ll need to be quick to stay alive when fighting the Yian Garuga, so Energy Drinks and other Stamina refreshing items will be of great use to you during this fight.

There are quite a lot of monsters you’ll be tracking and capturing during your time with Monster Hunter World, and quite a few are sure to give you a rough time. When the DLC eventually releases, we’re likely to see some of the more speculative monsters join the roster. For now, though, head over to our Monster Hunter World guide for more useful information on Capcom’s best-selling game.