Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Valor will be making its return as a form of currency in World of Warcraft once patch 6.2.3 is made available.
Blizzard's planning to put World of Warcraft expansions out faster so fewer subscribers are lost after exhausting the new content.