Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
As if things couldn't get any better, this new vendor item turns all NPCs into the best boys and girls around.
Plus, free Warlords of Draenor!