Get Watch Dogs 2 for free from Uplay during Ubisoft Forward and keep it
Hang out with DedSec for the lulz ahead of Watch Dogs: Legion and see what it's like to be a super elite hacker.
Hang out with DedSec for the lulz ahead of Watch Dogs: Legion and see what it's like to be a super elite hacker.
Ubisoft stands by employees regardless of French AMF's decision.
Missions, outfits, skins and vehicles will be available through five separate pieces of DLC.
Just the hackers ...
I spy with my cynical eye...
Watch Dogs Complete Edition is now available for purchase for the Xbox One. As you'd expect, it comes with all of the title's previously released DLC in addition to the original game.
To celebrate Earth Day, we invite gamers to set aside their virtual cars and take up some free-running. Here are 8 games that make the most of parkour.
Every once in a while, an original game will come out that will take you a fantastic world. Naturally, there's a yearning to go back to these places and experience all new stories. Here are five great games that have had only single releases so far, and deserve more.
Owners of Watch Dogs who haven't purchased its season pass can now buy the new Bad Blood DLC starting today.
The game will feature integrated use with Nintendo's GamePad, while letting you wreak technical havoc across Chicago with Aiden Pearce.