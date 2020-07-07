Get Watch Dogs 2 for free from Uplay during Ubisoft Forward and keep it Hang out with DedSec for the lulz ahead of Watch Dogs: Legion and see what it's like to be a super elite hacker.

If you're gearing up for Watch Dogs Legion, but haven't played the latest entry in the Watch Dogs series just yet, you might want to make sure you tune into Ubisoft Forward this weekend.

The digital conference is set to show off gameplay from titles like Hyper Scape, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion, but there's also another reason to tune in: a free copy of the 2016 title Watch Dogs 2.

To grab your own copy of Watch Dogs 2, you need to make sure you're around to catch the Ubisoft Forward livestream, which will feature instructions on how to claim your free download. You'll need a Uplay account, of course, so make sure that's set up ahead of time.

"Don’t forget to log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, and to get a chance to answer trivia questions and win some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles," Ubisoft wrote on its official blog.

Wondering if it's worth the trouble? I reviewed Watch Dogs 2 and gave it an 8 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"Watch Dogs 2 is a rare sequel where the developers took a chance instead of sticking by what was a successful formula. Although I personally wasn’t a fan of the original Watch Dogs, the game sold well and Ubisoft could have easily slapped some new paint on it and released another dreary, boring game. They didn’t though, and I hope it’s a trend other developers pick up on because Watch Dogs 2 is a superior product."

