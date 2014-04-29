Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Vince Zampella

Respawn co-founder starts mobile developer

Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has started up another studio, mobile developer Nuclear Division. He says he will remain on at Respawn full-time, and his involvement at the new company will be as an advisor and board member.

West and Zampella suit going to trial

Jason West and Vince Zampella's case against Activision has been given permission to move forward by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Unless a settlement is reached, it should go to trial later this year or early next year.

