Ridgeline Games is the newest EA studio working on Battlefield
Ridgeline Games will work on a narrative experience set in the Battlefield universe.
Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has started up another studio, mobile developer Nuclear Division. He says he will remain on at Respawn full-time, and his involvement at the new company will be as an advisor and board member.
One of the two fraud claims raised against Activision by West and Zampella has been dismissed, as the two prepare for their May 7 court date.
Jason West and Vince Zampella's case against Activision has been given permission to move forward by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Unless a settlement is reached, it should go to trial later this year or early next year.