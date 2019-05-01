Fortnite to move to Unreal Engine 5 in 2021
Fortnite will be making the move from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 in the near future, which is a boon for the popular battle royale game.
Rocket League is heading to the Epic Games Store following the Psyonix acquisition by the Unreal team.
Unreal Engine 4.22 comes with major features and updates submitted by the Unreal Engine GitHub community.
The world of multiplayer video games could change forever thanks to Epic Online Services. The era of cross play is upon us.
The cinematic short Rebirth shown by Quixel during the Epic Games GDC 0219 keynote showed off photorealistic capabilities of Unreal Engine 4.
A new cinematic from Goodbye Kansas and Deep Forest Films showcases Unreal Engine's 4.22 raytracing capabilities.
This Star Wars: Dark Forces fan is working on an Unreal Engine 4 remake, and it looks like an interesting investment.
The preview of the 4.22 build of Unreal Engine features 115 fixes and is available now for testing and troubleshooting purposes.
The Resogun and Nex Machina studio is hard at work on something new.
Shacknews caught up with Tim Sweeney at GDC 2018 to talk about Unreal Engine 4 and much more.