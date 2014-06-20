New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: UFC

EA grabs UFC rights off THQ

Electronic Arts announced a multi-year deal to make official Ultimate Fighting Championship games during E3 today, wrestling the rights away from previous holder THQ and its UFC Undisputed series.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola