Ty the Tasmanian Tiger hits Switch this March, PS4 and Xbox One to follow
This classic PlayStation 2 game is heading to Switch first, then PS4 and Xbox One later so you can see what you've been missing out on.
Remember when cartoon mascot platformers were a dime a dozen? Krome Studios' Ty the Tasmanian Tiger is getting a rather unexpected sequel, this time for Windows 8 PC and tablet devices.