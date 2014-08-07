2K and Tiger Woods sign multi-year deal for further PGA Tour titles
Tiger Woods will also serve as Executive Director on PGA Tour games.
The pro golfer will be a part of the new Zynga Sports 365 project.
EA announced that their next-gen golf game would no longer feature Tiger Woods on the cover, forcing the athlete to find another publisher that will work out a deal.
