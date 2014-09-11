Theatrhythm Final Bar Line review: A Perfect Chain
Not only is Final Bar Line a stellar return to form for the Theatrhythm series, it may very well be its best entry yet.
Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call refines and polishes the 2012 release, proving just how well this RPG-music fusion can work with the injection of more mechanical underpinnings. Our review.
Take on some of the finest bosses from the Final Fantasy realm in this quaint rhythm based game mode.
Music fans will have the opportunity to create and upload music videos of themselves performing the main theme of Final Fantasy, for a chance to win prizes.
Square Enix's bizarre Final Fantasy spin-off, Theatrhythm, will feature songs and characters from all thirteen numbered Final Fantasy games, and connects to Dissidia.
Square Enix has announced Theatrhythm Final Fantasy, a rhythm spin-off for the 3DS starring alums from the popular Final Fantasy series.