New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

All Stories Tagged: The Legend of Zelda: The Adventure of Link

4 Zelda Games to Remaster Next

Nintendo has found a bona fide hit factory in its recent remasterings of beloved Zelda games. So what now? We've thought up a few classic Zelda games that seem primed for a remastered version.

Hello, Meet Lola