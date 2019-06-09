New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Tales Series

Rumor: Tales of Hearts R coming to America

GameStop has listed Tales of Hearts R, the Vita remake of the DS game that came out in Japan last year. According to the listing it will be out this year as a retailer-exclusive.

Hello, Meet Lola