Tales of Arise delayed indefinitely
Bandai-Namco has delayed the launch of their upcoming RPG, citing COVID-19 as a leading cause.
Bandai-Namco has delayed the launch of their upcoming RPG, citing COVID-19 as a leading cause.
Bandai Namco has announced we can expect Tales of Berseria to be released in the West in early 2017.
Bandai Namco has several games headed to the west next year, including a new Tales game.
Tales of Phantasia is a classic RPG ruined by modern monetization schemes.
Namco Bandai announced Tales of Zestiria today, a PlayStation 3 title that aims to pay homage to the series' 20-year legacy.
Namco Bandai will continue working on PlayStation platforms, as producer Hideo Baba confirmed work on PS4 games, while saying there are "no plans to bring the series back to the Xbox or Xbox One."
Could it be possible that there are too many Tales of games coming out now?
Tales of Symphonia Chronicles is an upcoming compilation of two HD remakes: Tales of Symphonia and its sequel, Dawn of the New World. At New York...
Although Tales of Xillia has yet to reach American shores, Namco Bandai has announced the sequel is also US-bound.
Tales of Xillia is the only Tales title heading west at this point, so publisher Namco Bandai is hoping to entice fans with a special limited...