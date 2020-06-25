Tales of Arise delayed indefinitely Bandai-Namco has delayed the launch of their upcoming RPG, citing COVID-19 as a leading cause.

First announced at E3 2019, Bandai-Namco’s Tale of Arise quickly became one of the most highly-anticipated RPGs. Tales of Arise is set to be the next installment in the long running franchise since 2016’s Tales of Berseria. Unfortunately, fans of the series will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on the sequel. Bandai-Namco has officially announced that they’ve decided to delay Tales of Arise indefinitely.

Bandai-Namco shared the news on the Tales series’ official Twitter account. A more in-depth post was made on the company’s website. “We will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise.” In the message to fans, the developer cites the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the primary reason for the delay. Tales of Arise was originally scheduled to release sometime this year, but fans will now have to wait into 2021.

Hello, everyone. Today we must announce a delay for the launch of #TalesofArise.

Our producer has written a post about the reasons for this change in date. https://t.co/xetiDFijzw

Thank you all for your continued support as we work to make Tales of Arise the best it can be! — Tales of... (@TalesofU) June 25, 2020

Video game delays are never fun, but they’re definitely understandable. Game development can be a tricky process and a number of hurdles could pop up, requiring a developer to take more time to deliver a quality product. Add on top of that the fact that we’re still very much in the midst of a global pandemic, and things get even hairier. With companies around the industry forced to work from home, this has certainly thrown wrenches into plans and schedules.

Tales of Arise is just one of a countless number of games and events to see a delay or cancellation in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, we saw the upcoming blockbuster Cyberpunk 2077 get yet another delay, though developer CD Projekt RED did not explicitly list the pandemic as one of the causes. As more details become available for Tales of Arise, you can bet we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.