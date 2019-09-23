Nightdive Studios interview - Staying true to System Shock
Nightdive's Larry Kuperman speaks with us about the process of reimagining one of the most iconic PC games ever made.
The seminal sci-fi classic is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and you can watch a special stream with its creators today.
These free games up for grabs will haunt your PC accordingly this month.
Ever wish you could tinker with the System Shock code? Now's your chance!
Although BioShock is officially considered to be the spiritual successor to the System Shock series, the two games couldn't be more different. In fact, the recently released Soma might do a better job of bringing sci-fi horror from deep space to the deep sea, and here's why.
Night Dive Studios has released System Shock: Enhanced Edition on GOG, which offers mouselook and widescreen support. It also included a Classic version of the game for those who prefer the look and feel of the original game.