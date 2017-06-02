New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Supreme Court

California to reimburse ESA for Supreme Court legal fees

The state of California has agreed to reimburse the Entertainment Software Association $950,000 for its Supreme Court battle, and the ESA has announced it will put a portion into a new initiative to teach underserved communities important job skills.

