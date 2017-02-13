New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Stuff That Sucks

Stuff That Sucks: Nintendo Switch

Greg Burke and Asif Khan debate the console at the center of a heated debate across the entire Internet. Please take a look as we make our cases for and against buying the Nintendo Switch.

Stuff That Sucks: Pokemon Go

Greg Burke is back with a list of improvements he wants to see brought to the smash hit app that is taking the world by storm. 

