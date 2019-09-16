Stronghold: Warlords Lead Programmer talks the origins of exploding cows
Greg sits down with the Lead Programmer on Stronghold: Warlords to talk about the upcoming RTS, including the origin of the exploding cows that players can make use of.
Shacknews sits down with the Firefly Studios to talk about Stronghold: Warlords and the studio's goal to provide an authentic RTS.