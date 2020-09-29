Stronghold: Warlords Lead Programmer talks the origins of exploding cows Greg sits down with the Lead Programmer on Stronghold: Warlords to talk about the upcoming RTS, including the origin of the exploding cows that players can make use of.

Stronghold: Warlords is set to arrive in early 2021, and we recently had a chance to catch up with Tony Delibero, the Lead Programmer on the game, to talk about everything Firefly Studios has planned and even the origins of those pesky exploding cows that players can encounter.

The full interview runs for around twenty minutes and covers quite a bit – including the important of knowing your coworker’s workflow and how the studio has adjusted to working from home during the global Covid-19 pandemic. It’s a really interesting interview, and Delibero talks about quite a few features of the game and even how using your own engine versus using a publicly established engine like Unity or Unreal.

You can check out the interview yourself via the embed above. Perhaps one of the most amusing things to hear during the interview was the origins of the exploding cows that players will be able to run into and make use of throughout the game. According to Delibero, the idea of lighting an animal’s tail on fire and sending it into battle comes from the Chinese, who used to do it throughout history. It is a terrible thing to do, but it does add a nice comical effect to what is otherwise a fairly serious title.

Stronghold: Warlords is the most recent addition to the Stronghold series, following up on almost two decades worth of entries. It’s set to arrive on January 26, 2021 and will include all the classic RTS gameplay that fans of the franchise have come to know and love. If you want to support the developers before release, you can always add the title to your wishlist on Steam.

