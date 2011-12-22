New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Sting

Gungnir coming to PSP in June 2012

Atlus has announced plans to release yet another tactical RPG exclusively for the PSP. Oddly, the game isn't planned to come out until June 12, 2012--well after the North American launch of Sony's next generation portable.

