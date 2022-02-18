Facebook Head of Community Development fired after pedophile sting video surfaces Facebook's Jeren Miles has been fired after a video surfaced of the company executive being caught in a pedophile sting.

Meta, parent company of Facebook, has fired executive Jeren Miles after a video surfaced of the Head of Community Development being caught in a pedophile sting. PCI Predator Catchers Muncie livestreamed the confrontation to their YouTube channel on February 16, and Miles was fired two days later.

Facebook changed their name to Meta late last year.

Folks interested in watching PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis' VOD of the pedophile sting livestream can watch it here, but we want to warn our readers that this is extremely sensitive content about serious topics.

Normally, this is the part of the article where we dogpile on Facebook for its poor track record, but this appears to be a situation that could have happened at any company. It does seem like CEO Mark Zuckerberg's pitch of rebranding employees from Facebookers to Metamates might need some workshopping. Perhaps Metaphile would be a better term for Facebook's former Head of Community Development Jeren Miles?

Meta confirmed to Techcrunch earlier today that Miles is no longer at the company. No details on if Miles resigned or was fired by Meta. While the PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis video does not catch Miles in the act, two people questioned him about his communications with a 13-year-old boy. Miles admitted to graphic and inappropriate communications, and apparently the video was damning enough for him to delete all of his social media accounts.

”The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated. The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time,” said a statement from a Meta PR.

This is a tough situation for any company to deal with, but this appears to be a swift and correct action. While Meta has its share of problems, today is one instance where I think most people would agree with its decision. The company is definitely facing some headwinds on the financial side as the stock is down a bunch this year after the FB Q4 2021 earnings results disappointed traders and investors.