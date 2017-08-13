Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
Blizzard Entertainment will release StarCraft Remastered, an HD upgrade to its classic 1998 RTS, on Monday, August 14. Find out when the game will be available in your region.
Patch 1.18 is the first update in eight years for Blizzard's classic RTS.