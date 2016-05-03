New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Was Force Unleashed Better for Star Wars Lore?

In celebration of Star Wars Day, we take a look back at The Force Unleashed, which promised to introduce Darth Vader's secret apprentice (Starkiller) to the franchise lore. The game was meant to embrace video games as a storytelling medium for Star Wars before it got pushed away in 2012. Did the Star Wars canon lose more than a badass character in making Starkiller's story irrelevant?

5 Games That Expanded the Star Wars Universe

Though Disney has essentially killed off the Expanded Universe to make room for its new trilogy, video games have played a major role in creating a vast playground of Star Wars fiction. We take a look at five of the most influential ones.

