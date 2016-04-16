Salt and Sacrifice review: Mage season
Far away from the shores of its predecessor, Salt and Sacrifice takes us to a new land ruled and ravaged by corrupt magic.
Far away from the shores of its predecessor, Salt and Sacrifice takes us to a new land ruled and ravaged by corrupt magic.
The latest from Charlie Murder developers Ska Studios, Salt and Sanctuary is mixing elements of Dark Souls, Castlevania, and The Dishwasher.
The Dishwasher and Charlie Murder developer Ska Studios has announced its next project: Salt and Sanctuary, an action RPG coming exclusively to PlayStation platforms.
Though it swans about on Xbox Live Arcade with games like Charlie Murder and its Dishwasher series, Ska Studios has always harboured a soft spot for poor, neglected Xbox Live Indie Games. The dev yesterday released a "spiritual successor" to its 2009 XBLIG hit I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MBIES 1N IT!!!1, bearing the similarly excited name of TIME VIKING!!!!!ANDSPACERAPTOR.
James Silva has announced that The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile is coming to PC with the help of Microsoft, in response to a fan hack to put the game on the platform.