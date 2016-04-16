Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Ska Studios

Charlie Murder dev revisits XBLIG with TIME VIKING!!!!!ANDSPACERAPTOR

Though it swans about on Xbox Live Arcade with games like Charlie Murder and its Dishwasher series, Ska Studios has always harboured a soft spot for poor, neglected Xbox Live Indie Games. The dev yesterday released a "spiritual successor" to its 2009 XBLIG hit I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MBIES 1N IT!!!1, bearing the similarly excited name of TIME VIKING!!!!!ANDSPACERAPTOR.

