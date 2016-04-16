Charlie Murder dev revisits XBLIG with TIME VIKING!!!!!ANDSPACERAPTOR

Though it swans about on Xbox Live Arcade with games like Charlie Murder and its Dishwasher series, Ska Studios has always harboured a soft spot for poor, neglected Xbox Live Indie Games. The dev yesterday released a "spiritual successor" to its 2009 XBLIG hit I MAED A GAM3 W1TH Z0MBIES 1N IT!!!1, bearing the similarly excited name of TIME VIKING!!!!!ANDSPACERAPTOR.