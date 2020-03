The Great Wall: Consoles in China

After fourteen years, China has lifted its ban on video game consoles. Microsoft is the first of the major console manufacturers to capitalize on the new market, having recently launched its Xbox One in the region. However, China's gaming culture has undergone a radical shift in the absence of consoles, raising questions about how this segment of the video game industry will fare in China. In our first Shacknews Select, we take a closer look at what led to the ban, how video games in China have flourished in a different way, and the opportunities and perils of jumping into the market.