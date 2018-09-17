New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: SCS Software

Euro Truck Simulator 2 mod adding multiplayer

"Breaker one niner, are there any smokies with ears on?" you ask. No reply. You try again, but still nothing. No Snowman. No Frog. No Bandit. Just you, playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. But wait! Horns blast from over the horizon. The roar of engines behind you. You guys, multiplayer is coming, thanks to some industrious modders.

Hello, Meet Lola