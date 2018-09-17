Texas is the next map expansion for American Truck Simulator
SCS Software is preparing for a drive through the Lone Star State with its newly announced expansion.
The ever-popular trucking title picks up some new trailers to go with its trailer ownership update.
Parce que nous avons eu un petit convoi rockin pendant la nuit.
10-4 good buddy. Keep them smokeys off your tail.
"Breaker one niner, are there any smokies with ears on?" you ask. No reply. You try again, but still nothing. No Snowman. No Frog. No Bandit. Just you, playing Euro Truck Simulator 2. But wait! Horns blast from over the horizon. The roar of engines behind you. You guys, multiplayer is coming, thanks to some industrious modders.
Who buys those "Farming Simulator" and "Truck Simulator" games? A new report finds out.