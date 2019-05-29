Tadpole Treble review: Hitting the right notes
BitFinity's aquatic rhythm game has made its way to the Nintendo Switch.
BitFinity's aquatic rhythm game has made its way to the Nintendo Switch.
Ludopium's music-based platformer has arrived, but does it hit all the right notes? Our review.
Beat Saber is one of VR's first killer apps and that earns it Best VR Game of 2018 from Shacknews. Do you have the moves for this virtual reality rhythm game?
Because there are no more games in the world with good stories...?
There's one rule for rhythm games: You gotta play 'em all.
Berzerk Studio deserves high praise for this great achievement in music and shoot-em-up gaming. Our review.
This unsuspecting title is one of the Switch's most engaging rhythm game experiences in some time. Our review.