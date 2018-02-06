25 Years of Shackbattles
Let's take a look back at over two decades of community and Shackbattles as Shacknews continues its 25th anniversary celebration.
Let's take a look back at over two decades of community and Shackbattles as Shacknews continues its 25th anniversary celebration.
Twitch is celebrating an awesome 2017 with a really cool interactive digital comic book.
The impending PS1 Classics releases let us take a look back at the series in the time period just before it lost its way.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare had a profound influence on how first-person shooters would be designed, especially when it comes to multiplayer. With the recent reveal of Advanced Warfare's multiplayer features, we're following through history to see how COD's fast paced multiplayer became what it is, and what it will become. Part 1 covers Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to Black Ops.
We chart the thirty-year history of Nazi killing action to see how the game has radically evolved, and whether the new Wolfenstein measures up.