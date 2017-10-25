MOBA Network acquires ResetEra gaming forum for $4.5 million
The infamous gaming forum is changing ownership following a new acquisition.
The infamous gaming forum is changing ownership following a new acquisition.
A new gaming forum has gone live after sexual harassment allegations sent shockwaves through another. You'll need a secret code to be a part of this first wave, though.
A new outlet is set to rise from the ashes of a popular gaming forum after NeoGAF's owner responded weakly to sexual harassment accusations.