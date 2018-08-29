Signups for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 3 are live
It's time for Shackers to fight to the death in Quake Live for a chance at Shacknews immortality and some cold hard cash straight from the Briefcase Man's bank account.
QuakeCon 2018 was home to the second Shacknews Electronic Sports competiton, and round one pit players against each other in Quake Live.
Time to get your gib on, Shackers!
