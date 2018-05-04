Tesla China chief Tom Zhu promoted to global sales and manufacturing role
The move makes Tom Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Elon Musk.
The move makes Tom Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Elon Musk.
We have the latest about Fantasy MMORPG Skyforge's latest Overgrowth expansion.
Players can download Marvel Puzzle Quest for Free!
Tune in to Shacknews Twitch channel today for a very special episode of Show Important! Chris Jarrard tries out Elsword!
Revolutionary advancements in VR and AR eye tracking will have you cheering Tobii! Tobii! Tobii!
Check out Elsword the free-to-play, 2.5D action MMORPG developed by KOG Studios.
Nyko has teamed up with Shacknews to give away some of their brand new Nintendo Switch accessories.
Thanks to Buffalo Wild Wings | Blazin’ Rewards, you can earn 2X XP in Call of Duty: WW2.
Today on a special episode of Show Important, we are taking a look at Gigantic.
Sign up for the Atari Speakerhat beta test for a chance to win an exclusive Atari prize pack.