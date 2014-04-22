New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Project Aces

Ace Combat Infinity for PS3 is free-to-play

Namco Bandai's announcement of Ace Combat Infinity last month was pretty light on details, basically saying only that it's a downloadable PS3-exclusive shooty plane game. Well gosh golly, the publisher today announced it's actually free-to-play, and dropped a new trailer.

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon finally coming to PC

It's been more than a year since Ace Combat: Assault Horizon came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and fans hoping to test their aerial dogfighting skills on PC only got radio silence from publisher Namco Bandai. But now the PC version finally is on the radar for Q1 2013.

