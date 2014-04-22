Next Ace Combat game is now in development
Bandai Namco and the Project Aces team are working with developer ILCA on a new Ace Combat game.
Bandai Namco and the Project Aces team are working with developer ILCA on a new Ace Combat game.
Ace Combat Infinity, Bandai Namco's free-to-play aerial combat game for PS3, will officially launch on May 27.
Ace Combat Infinity is free-to-play on PS3 and will go into beta next month.
Perhaps the most impressive of Namco Bandai's upcoming free-to-play efforts is Ace Combat Infinity for PS3.
Namco Bandai's announcement of Ace Combat Infinity last month was pretty light on details, basically saying only that it's a downloadable PS3-exclusive shooty plane game. Well gosh golly, the publisher today announced it's actually free-to-play, and dropped a new trailer.
Namco Bandai has announced Ace Combat Infinity, coming to PlayStation 3 as a download-only title in September.
Namco Bandai has started teasing another Ace Combat game, and a leaked trademark seems to give the name "Ace Combat: Infinity."
It's been more than a year since Ace Combat: Assault Horizon came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and fans hoping to test their aerial dogfighting skills on PC only got radio silence from publisher Namco Bandai. But now the PC version finally is on the radar for Q1 2013.
Tomorrow, you'll be able to take a test drive of Ace Combat: Assault Horizon for yourself with a downloadable demo on PlayStation Network and Xbox Live.