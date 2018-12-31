Shacknews Person of the Year 2019 - Blitzchung (Chung Ng Wai)
There was one person who really captured the gaming world's attention this year with his brave call for Hong Kong's liberation. Blitzchung is our Shacknews Person of the Year 2019.
There was one person who really captured the gaming world's attention this year with his brave call for Hong Kong's liberation. Blitzchung is our Shacknews Person of the Year 2019.
SonicFox took the FGC world by storm this year, shocking the world at the first Dragon Ball FighterZ EVO tournament.
The creator of the original Battle Royale mod and the force behind PUBG is undeniably the Shacknews Person of the Year 2017.
A steady hand in a period of transition for one of the world's most influential video game companies, Tatsumi Kimishima is at the forefront of modernizing Nintendo.