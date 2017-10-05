Ikumi Nakamura intends to pitch Okami 2 to Capcom after COVID-19 calms down
The original game's art director is currently pursuing her own studio, but Okami 2 with Hideki Kamiya as director is something Nakamura very much still wants to pursue.
If you've been patiently waiting for a new game in the Okami series, you may very well get your wish.
A Steam page has revealed the release date for the high-definition PC release of Okami.
Two European retailers have added the game to their internal release schedules, sources say.
Capcom is planning an Okami announcement for next week, to coincide with Japan's Golden Week celebrations.