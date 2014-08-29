15 Wii U games that haven't found their way to Nintendo Switch
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
Release dates for both Ultimate NES Remix for the 3DS and NES Remix Pack have been announced for December. There's nothing quite like fast paced challenges to bring families together and tear them apart during the holidays.