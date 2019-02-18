Off The Grid is a battle royale game from Neill Blomkamp
The sci-fi filmmaker is bringing his talents to the video game world.
Apex Legends' Pathfinder robot could have some competition if the exchange between Chappie director Neill Blomkamp and the Respawn CEO bears fruit.
Conviction: An Anthem Short is a live-action project by director Neill Blomkamp and his production company Oats Studio.
Those interested in the world of Anthem will get to see it come to life in a short directed by Neill Blomkamp, the director of District 9.
The streams will be followed by a question and answer session with the Twitch chat.