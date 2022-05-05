Off The Grid is a battle royale game from Neill Blomkamp The sci-fi filmmaker is bringing his talents to the video game world.

Neill Blomkamp has established himself as one of the more fascinating filmmakers of the past decade with movies like District 9 and Chappie being among some of the most notable sci-fi movies in recent memory. Now, Blomkamp is bringing his talents to the video game industry with Off The Grid, a new battle royale game.

We got our first look at Off The Grid with a trailer that dropped this week. Though brief, the cinematic footage gives us a glimpse into the world of Off The Grid. A character emerges from a jungle, overlooking a futuristic city. They’re equipped with an advanced assault rifle, as well as some sort of retractable blade.

Off The Grid is developed by Gunzilla Games, a new studio where Blomkamp serves as Chief Visionary Officer. An overview of Off The Grid can be found on Gunzilla Games’ website.

A new AAA Battle Royale 2.0 third person shooter set in a dystopian cyberpunk future. A BR like no other, OTG aims to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, giving players the freedom to control the story and impact the gameplay with each decision they make. Core to the experience and narrative is the unique way in which gamers can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

We’ve seen many spins on the battle royale formula at this point, and Gunzilla Games appears to be taking a more narrative approach with Off The Grid. This approach makes sense given the involvement of Neill Blomkamp, who consistently brings unique ideas to the stories he touches. Off The Grid is currently set to be released sometime in 2023. Stay tuned as we await more details on the battle royale game.