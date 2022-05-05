Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Off The Grid is a battle royale game from Neill Blomkamp

The sci-fi filmmaker is bringing his talents to the video game world.
Donovan Erskine
Neill Blomkamp has established himself as one of the more fascinating filmmakers of the past decade with movies like District 9 and Chappie being among some of the most notable sci-fi movies in recent memory. Now, Blomkamp is bringing his talents to the video game industry with Off The Grid, a new battle royale game.

We got our first look at Off The Grid with a trailer that dropped this week. Though brief, the cinematic footage gives us a glimpse into the world of Off The Grid. A character emerges from a jungle, overlooking a futuristic city. They’re equipped with an advanced assault rifle, as well as some sort of retractable blade.

Off The Grid is developed by Gunzilla Games, a new studio where Blomkamp serves as Chief Visionary Officer. An overview of Off The Grid can be found on Gunzilla Games’ website.

We’ve seen many spins on the battle royale formula at this point, and Gunzilla Games appears to be taking a more narrative approach with Off The Grid. This approach makes sense given the involvement of Neill Blomkamp, who consistently brings unique ideas to the stories he touches. Off The Grid is currently set to be released sometime in 2023. Stay tuned as we await more details on the battle royale game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

