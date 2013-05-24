Bendable Motorola RAZR Android smartphone announced
Motorola is returning to their iconic Razr flip phone brand as a smart phone, but will nostalgia and aesthetic be enough to cover its flaws?
Motorola is returning to their iconic Razr flip phone brand as a smart phone, but will nostalgia and aesthetic be enough to cover its flaws?
The ITC has ruled that Microsoft did not violate Motorola's wireless communications patent with the Xbox, defeating the last remaining of Motorola's five patent complaints against the company.
A US federal judge has ruled that Motorola's patents are too critical to the industry not to offer reasonable licenses, and therefore a ban on Microsoft's Xbox 360 consoles cannot be imposed.
Microsoft has balked at a settlement offer from Motorola, saying it wasn't made in good faith due to excessive royalties, a failure to account for other patents, and press leaks.
Both IBM and Activision have thrown their weight behind Microsoft in its patent dispute with Motorola, claiming it would impact their business if the recommended Xbox 360 import ban goes through.
A judge has recommended to the International Trade Commission that Microsoft be given a cease-and-desist order on Xbox 360 sales in the US. The ITC can let his determination stand, amend terms, or send it back for a rewrite.
Motorola has won a legal ruling in Germany against Microsoft, which would mean pulling MS products from shelves if a US ruling hadn't already issued a preemptive order not to act on the ban.
Motorola has won a ruling against Microsoft on a patent dispute with Motorola. The International Trade Commission is reviewing the ruling, which could result in blocking imports of Xbox 360s. More likely, it will be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the companies.