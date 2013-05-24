New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Motorola

Motorola's Xbox ban rejected by US court

A US federal judge has ruled that Motorola's patents are too critical to the industry not to offer reasonable licenses, and therefore a ban on Microsoft's Xbox 360 consoles cannot be imposed.

Microsoft rejects Motorola settlement offer

Microsoft has balked at a settlement offer from Motorola, saying it wasn't made in good faith due to excessive royalties, a failure to account for other patents, and press leaks.

Activision, IBM oppose Xbox 360 import ban

Both IBM and Activision have thrown their weight behind Microsoft in its patent dispute with Motorola, claiming it would impact their business if the recommended Xbox 360 import ban goes through.

Judge recommends US Xbox 360 ban in Motorola dispute

A judge has recommended to the International Trade Commission that Microsoft be given a cease-and-desist order on Xbox 360 sales in the US. The ITC can let his determination stand, amend terms, or send it back for a rewrite.

Xbox 360 hit with sales injunction in Germany

Motorola has won a legal ruling in Germany against Microsoft, which would mean pulling MS products from shelves if a US ruling hadn't already issued a preemptive order not to act on the ban.

Motorola wins patent ruling against Microsoft

Motorola has won a ruling against Microsoft on a patent dispute with Motorola. The International Trade Commission is reviewing the ruling, which could result in blocking imports of Xbox 360s. More likely, it will be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the companies.

