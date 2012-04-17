Sports games that need to be rebooted
With sports making a comeback in the United States, the Shacknews staff put our heads together and came up with sports franchises we'd love to see make a return.
With sports making a comeback in the United States, the Shacknews staff put our heads together and came up with sports franchises we'd love to see make a return.
Sometimes, accidents are bad. But sometimes, accidents can be good. Super Monday Night Combat's release on Steam is just that.
Developer Uber Entertainment and Shacknews have teamed up to introduce gamers to Super Monday Night Combat's cast of characters. Meet Wascot--a dishwasher from North Rhode Island who is obsessed with Monday Night Combat's mascot Bullseye.
Developer Uber Entertainment and Shacknews have teamed up to introduce gamers to Super Monday Night Combat's cast of characters. Today, we meet Captain Spark--a superhero raised by mer-eels, after his parents met an untimely demise.
We get out hands on new biographies for the characters in Uber Entertainment's Super Monday Night Combat. First up this week is Sir Cheston, a clone of the world-famous, award-winning gorilla actor.
In part one of our two part super-sized preview of Uber Entertainment's Super Monday Night Combat, executive producer Chandana Ekanayake and creative director John Comes discuss going free-to-play.
Uber Entertainment introduces Super Monday Night Combat fans to Karl, the cyborg, exclusively on Shacknews.