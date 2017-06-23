Michel Ancel's Ubisoft exit followed by toxic workplace allegations
Michel Ancel claims he left Ubisoft to work on an animal sanctuary project, but that may be less than the full truth according to new allegations about his exit.
Michel Ancel shows off some of the game mechanics in a new behind-the-scenes video from E3.
Wild Sheep Studios is hard at work on this innovative open-world adventure.
Rayman Origins owes part of its existence to Beyond Good & Evil 2, which had its development tools turned toward making a 2D game with a heavy emphasis on art assets.
Rayman creator Michel Ancel talks about his motivations behind making UbiArt (the engine behind Rayman Origins) free to use for developers.