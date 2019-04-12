Final Fantasy 15 director's JP Games studio has two large-scale titles in development
After having left Square Enix in 2018, Hajime Tabata's new studio is apparently working on two major games with the first past pre-production.
Hajime Tabata's moved on to a new studio, and his first project there is an RPG based on the Paralympics.
The former Square Enix employee is hard at work with his new studio.