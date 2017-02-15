Amazon Games San Diego lead John Smedley to resign
In the six years since he jumped ship from Sony to join Amazon, Smedley led the start of several projects, but was unable to launch any of them.
In the six years since he jumped ship from Sony to join Amazon, Smedley led the start of several projects, but was unable to launch any of them.
His team is already working on a new multiplayer game leveraging the Amazon Cloud and Twitch.
Sony Online Entertainment boss John Smedley has claimed that, since switching to a free-to-play business mode, daily revenue for the MMO DC Universe Online has increased by 700 percent.