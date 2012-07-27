New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Ice-Pick Lodge

Ice-Pick Kickstarting monstrous hide-and-seek

Ice-Pick Lodge, the Russian developer behind Pathologic and The Void, has turned to Kickstarter to raise $30,000 for Knock-Knock, a gruesome game of hide-and-seek in a house overrun with ghosts, ghoulies and monsters.

