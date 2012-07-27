Indie-licious Side Dishes: Grapplin' pups, booze business, and slice of life feels
On this edition of Indie-licious Side Dishes, we look at Grapple Dog, Rescue Party: Live!, Moonshine Inc., and Know by Heart.
On this edition of Indie-licious Side Dishes, we look at Grapple Dog, Rescue Party: Live!, Moonshine Inc., and Know by Heart.
Ice-Pick Lodge, the Russian developer behind Pathologic and The Void, has turned to Kickstarter to raise $30,000 for Knock-Knock, a gruesome game of hide-and-seek in a house overrun with ghosts, ghoulies and monsters.