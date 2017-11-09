Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Hulu Plus

Hulu Plus hitting Wii U today

Hulu Plus is coming to Wii U today, marking the first video-on-demand service that just barely missed the system's launch.

Hulu Plus launches on Wii with free trial

Somewhat later than planned, premium streaming video thing Hulu Plus is now available on the Wii. The app's on the Wii Shop Channel for those who subscribe to the $7.99 monthly plan, but if you're not a member, you can give it a go for free.

Hulu Plus coming to Nintendo Wii & 3DS

Hulu Plus will be available on both the Nintendo Wii and 3DS systems later this year. In addition to the Hulu announcement, Nintendo detailed the upcoming 3DS system update, which will add the ability to record 3D video.

Hulu Plus offers free week for PSN downtime

Hulu Plus is offering a free week credit for those inconvenienced by the PlayStation Network downtime. Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that the service will hit Xbox 360 this week.

