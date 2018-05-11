Schiit Hel review: This is the Schiit I'm talking about
California-based audio company Schiit has formally entered the gaming audio market with an outstanding solution for players who love music as much as games.
The demands of music reproduction are higher than that of game audio. If listening to music matters to you, a gaming headset might not be able to cut the mustard.