I played Duck Hunt with my mind at CES 2020
One of the most interesting hands-on demos we tried out at CES 2020 didn't actually require the use of our hands. Read more about NextMind's innovative product and mind control Duck Hunt.
One of the most interesting hands-on demos we tried out at CES 2020 didn't actually require the use of our hands. Read more about NextMind's innovative product and mind control Duck Hunt.
Is DEEEER SIMULATOR the greatest game of all-time? Probably. Is it perfect? No. Our preview from Tokyo Game Show 2019.
Squats, smoothies, and clay sculpting! Nintendo's new exercise RPG Ring Fit Adventure makes burning calories a breeze!
Runic Games' critically acclaimed sequel has arrived on Nintendo Switch. How have the last seven years treated it?
Shacknews got our hands on the new Nintendo Switch Lite at a preview event in New York
The Arena is a new competitive mode coming to Sea of Thieves with the Anniversary Update this April and Shacknews got to spend some time at Rare playing this new game mode!
Blankos Block Party, the debut from a team featuring former Activision Blizzard devs, blends a creative platform with collectible vinyl culture and we got to try it.
The turn-based campaign beta is live for all Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire players and I spent a few hours with it.
Phaser Lock has been tinkering away at its VR RTS Final Assault and I donned a virtual reality HMD to see what the battlefield was like.
Is this loot-based, crowdfunded dungeon crawler shaping up well? We go hands-on with Last Epoch and find out.