Pizza Bandit is a co-op shooter with extra cheese
Still baking in the oven, this upcoming multiplayer third-person shooter from indie studio JOFSOFT has a few intriguing ingredients.
Previously known as The Dark World: Karma, this psychological horror game has you enter fractured mental worlds in an attempt to escape the Leviathan Corporation.
This casual simulation game makes learning to operate a two-ton excavator a fun and relaxing experience.
This upcoming real-time strategy game challenges you to build castle defenses during the day and survive waves of horrors at night.
A more serious sequel to the endless runner Drive, this rally racer by developer Pixel Perfect Dude calls for precise drifting.
The demo for this stylish tactical shooter tore me to shreds, but this spiritual successor to Void Bastards left me wanting more.
Convai had a fairly big presence at GDC 2024, and while its AI NPC tech still needs a lot of work, we were intrigued by its potential.
Over 20 years ago, Pocketwatch Games founder Andy Schatz had a vision for Monaco. Monaco 2 promises to bring it to fruition.
This delightful simulator is not about points nor objectives, but merely the joy of creating a charming town.
In this adorable sequel, a new fox and his raven companion hope to rescue the guardian spirits of the land.