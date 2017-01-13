Trine 5 gets the band back together for 'A Clockwork Conspiracy'
Ahead of revealing the newest Trine adventure, Frozenbyte showed off some of Trine 5's new features and updates in a hands-off preview presentation.
Ahead of revealing the newest Trine adventure, Frozenbyte showed off some of Trine 5's new features and updates in a hands-off preview presentation.
This rogue-like strategy and action title will give Switch players a challenge.
Things aren't look too good over at Frozenbyte as the future of the Trine series is now in question due to feedback it received on Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power.
Trine 3: Artifacts of Power completes the Trine trilogy by delving deep into the mysterious artifact's history. But does added depth make the puzzle platformer more enjoyable, or does it change too much? Our review.
Frogmind has announced it is bringing Badland to a number of new platforms in collaboration with Forzenbyte and Blitworks later this month in a special Game of the Year edition.
Want to check out Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power prior to its release and possibly shape the final product? Then you're going to want to check out Trine 3's Early Access launching next week.
Frozenbyte has announced the next Trine game, and by the looks of its debut trailer, it's a doozy.
We may know what a next-gen bush looks like, but what about a next-generation wizard look like? Thankfully, we shan't need to wait too long for an answer. Developer Frozenbyte today announced it's bringing jump-stab-swing-puzzle wizard 'em up Trine 2 to PS4, and aiming to launch alongside Sony's new console.
Frozenbyte is definitely going to work on a new Trine game in the future. "As for the Trine franchise, it is clearly our most successful," a rep for the developer commented, "making a third installment a no-brainer."
Trine 2 developer Frozenbyte has complimented Nintendo's new guidelines for developers, including the ability to set prices, no cost for basic updates or downloadable content, the ability to put games on sale.