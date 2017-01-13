Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Frozenbyte

Trine 2 wizarding onto PlayStation 4

We may know what a next-gen bush looks like, but what about a next-generation wizard look like? Thankfully, we shan't need to wait too long for an answer. Developer Frozenbyte today announced it's bringing jump-stab-swing-puzzle wizard 'em up Trine 2 to PS4, and aiming to launch alongside Sony's new console.

Trine 3 a 'no-brainer,' but will 'take a while'

Frozenbyte is definitely going to work on a new Trine game in the future. "As for the Trine franchise, it is clearly our most successful," a rep for the developer commented, "making a third installment a no-brainer."

Wii U eShop 'close to Steam,' Trine 2 dev claims

Trine 2 developer Frozenbyte has complimented Nintendo's new guidelines for developers, including the ability to set prices, no cost for basic updates or downloadable content, the ability to put games on sale.

